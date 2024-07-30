Goa River Navigation Minister Subhash Phaldessai Confirms Betim Wharf Renovation In Limbo; Financial Approval Still Pending

Panaji: The long-awaited renovation of the Betim ferry wharf remains delayed with very little progress being made for over seven years. The project, which has been moving at a snail’s pace, is currently awaiting financial approval.

'File Is Pending Approval,' Says River Navigation Minister Subhash Phaldessai

River Navigation Minister Subhash Phaldessai informed the legislative assembly that the file is pending approval. The Public Works Department (PWD) was asked to prepare an estimate as far back as 2017.

“In 2017, the department had asked PWD to prepare an estimate for “repairs and renovation of Betim ramp”.

Accordingly Executive Engineer, WD – V has tendered the work and the file is submitted to the finance department and waiting for approval. Once the expenditure sanction approval is started, PWD will start execution," the minister said in response to MLA Kedar Niak's question regarding the government's plans to renovate the Betim ferry jetty and surrounding areas under the River Navigation Department's jurisdiction.

In 2022, the minister had directed department officials to improve ferry services and facilities at the ferry wharf after the Saligao MLA complained there were no water connections in toilets—essential for ferry passengers and local businesses. The MLA also raised the long-pending demand for a shed with seating facilities to benefit ferry commuters, especially during the rainy season. The minister after issuing these directions had assured of a follow-up after two months.