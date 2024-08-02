Middle-Aged Couple Found Dead In Goregaon, Husband Suspected Of Strangling Wife Before Committing Suicide

Nashik Municipal Corporation Employee Killed In Altercation Stemming From Unintentional Shove | Representative Image

A couple in their mid-fifties was found dead in Topiwala building in Goregaon (West) on Friday (August 1). They were identified as Rajesh Pednekar (56) and Rajashree Pednekar (54). Rajesh worked as a sales manager at a gym equipment store, and his wife was a physiotherapist. The bodies have been sent to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari for medical examination.

The investigation indicates that Rajesh strangled his wife before committing suicide. The police have come to know that Rajesh suffered from depression. The couple has a son who lives in Delhi and works for a mobile company.

Madhusudan Naik, acting Senior Police Inspector at Goregaon police station said, "The building is located behind Lalit Hotel in Goregaon West. The couple lived on the third floor of the building. The Goregaon police control room received a call from a building member reporting a body found on the ground floor. The police promptly arrived at the scene and discovered a body near a tree trunk. His head had sustained serious injuries. The police immediately transported him to Trauma Hospital."

The police contacted his relatives, who tried to reach his wife Rajashree via mobile phone, but she did not answer. The police found a key hanging around Rajesh's neck. They used it to open the couple's flat and found Rajashree's body lying partially off the bed towards the floor, with marks on her neck suggesting she had been strangled.

Rajashree was practising at a Malad-based health institute. Before taking the drastic step, Rajesh had sent messages to his relatives. The case is being investigated further.