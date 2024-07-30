Uran Murder Case: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Accused Daud Shaikh In Karnataka; Love Triangle Angle Found

Arrested accused Daud in middle with Crime Branch team (L) Daud Shaikh in bus driver uniform (R) |

Navi Mumbai: In the murder case of 20 year old Yashashree Shinde from Uran, Navi Mumbai crime branch had a breakthrough on Tuesday morning, after the central unit arrested Daud Shaikh (24) from Shahpur hill area in Gulbarga district of Karnataka.

The accused who had known the victim since 2019, was once arrested after the victim's father got a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, after he got to know of their friendship. After being in jail for around six months, he was out on jail and later shifted to his home town in Karnataka where he worked as a bus driver.

Love Triangle Angle Found

According to police, the relationship between the duo started becoming sour following a love triangle. The girl had allegedly come in contact with another boy as well that made him furious.

Shaikh Visited Uran On July 22: Cops

"On July 22, Shaikh came to Uran as per the call records. And from July 25, his phone was switched off" an officer from the crime branch said. The police said, the frustration of Daud was evident from the social media posts he made. What transpired between them on July 25 which lead to the stabbing and murder of the girl, is being investigated. The accused is yet to be brought to Navi Mumbai for further investigations.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, Vivek Pansare, has clarified that the social media posts on 'brutal' murder is false. The girl was stabbed to death. "The posts that mention that her private parts were injured, head was smashes, breasts were cut off, hands were chopped, are all misleading and false." Love triangle and not love 'Jihad' is the motive behind the murder, confirm police.