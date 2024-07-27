Navi Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Murdered Near Uran Railway Station; Prime Suspect Identified |

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old girl from Uran who had been missing from July 25, was found murdered in the bushes near Uran Railway Station in the wee hours of Saturday.

The girl identified a Yashashree Shinde, who was working in a private firm at Belapur, had stepped out of the house on July 25 at around 10.30 am saying that she was going to meet her friend after which she never returned back home. The family then lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police.

On Saturday wee hours at around 2 am, Uran police got to know of a body that was found in the bushes which was later identified as that of Shinde. “The body had stab injuries and the face was disfigured as a result of dog attacks. Social media has been taking rounds with misinformation on various things about the case which is not the fact. We have prima facie information about the accused, and our team is working on it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare said.

Social media has been spreading ‘communal hatred’ invoking messages regarding the murder, the claims which police has refused to be true. “The body was not mutilated as being spread in the social media. Every murder is a crime, this one too is, and the criminal would be arrested soon,” an officer said.

According to police, the girl has been found to have call records of several hours with a boy from Karnataka and he is the prime suspect in the case. “The girl was in touch with a boy named Daud Shaikh from the year 2019. After the family of the girl had come to know about the boy in 2019, he had left Uran and gone to his hometown in Karnataka. Since then the duo had been in touch over the phone. A few days back, he had come here. We are investigating with what intentions he had come here,” another officer privy to the investigations said.

The girl had a tattoo on her body beneath the chest with ‘Daud’ inscribed, police confirmed. The police have appealed to the residents to not to give a communal angle to the case and assured them that the accused would be arrested within two days. A total of three teams have been formed to investigate the case including crime branch.