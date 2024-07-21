 Thane News: Potholes Add Insult To Injury On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes
Thane News: Potholes Add Insult To Injury On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes

As heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday, commuters, especially office-goers, got stuck at chronic spots like the Palawa Junction and Kalyan-Shil Road.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Motorists plying on the Bhiwandi routes and Kalyan-Shilphata Road daily face a tough time, thanks to rains and potholes. Several political parties have staged protests against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, while the Bhiwandi Bar Association even wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about bad roads. However, relief still eludes them.

Suyog Mahatre, Bhiwandi Bar Association secretary, said that due to potholes on roads connecting Bhiwandi to Wada and Kaman, vehicles get stuck for hours. Similar is the case for motorists heading towards Bhiwandi-Nashik, he added. Bhiwandi traffic police said to improve the situation, they have regulated the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Nashik and proceeding to Surat. Traffic Inspector Manish Patil said, “The main reason for traffic snarls is potholes. We have written several letters to the municipal corporation, but no action has been taken.”

As heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday, commuters, especially office-goers, got stuck at chronic spots like the Palawa Junction and Kalyan-Shil Road. “The situation at Mahape-Shil Road was horrible. I got stuck at the Shil Junction for over half-an-hour and reached the office late. This spot needs traffic management,” said Hemant Shukla, a marketing executive.

Kolsewadi senior traffic Inspector Sachin Sandbhor said, “We have prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles at Kalyan-Shil Road as the traffic jam is increasing day by day. There is heavy traffic on Saturday morning and evening due to the weekend rush.”

