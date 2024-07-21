 Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And Heavy Rains

Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And Heavy Rains

Motorists plying on the Bhiwandi routes and Kalyan-Shilphata Road daily face a tough time, thanks to rains and potholes. Several political parties have staged protests against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, while the Bhiwandi Bar Association even wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about bad roads.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And Heavy Rains | Representative Picture

Thane: Motorists plying on the Bhiwandi routes and Kalyan-Shilphata Road daily face a tough time, thanks to rains and potholes. Several political parties have staged protests against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, while the Bhiwandi Bar Association even wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about bad roads. However, relief still eludes them.

Suyog Mahatre, Bhiwandi Bar Association secretary, said that due to potholes on roads connecting Bhiwandi to Wada and Kaman, vehicles get stuck for hours. Similar is the case for motorists heading towards Bhiwandi-Nashik, he added. Bhiwandi traffic police said to improve the situation, they have regulated the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Nashik and proceeding to Surat. Traffic Inspector Manish Patil said, “The main reason for traffic snarls is potholes. We have written several letters to the municipal corporation, but no action has been taken.”

Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief Indurani Jakhar has instructed the police and ward officers to ensure that there are no hawkers outside the Kalyan station. The civic officials said that they will survey illegal rickshaw stands and take action accordingly. Kalyan-Taloja Metro work is one of the major reasons for bumper-to-bumper traffic jams at the Kalyan-Shilphata Road.

As heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday, commuters, especially office-goers, got stuck at chronic spots like the Palawa Junction and Kalyan-Shil Road. “The situation at Mahape-Shil Road was horrible. I got stuck at the Shil Junction for over half-an-hour and reached the office late. This spot needs traffic management,” said Hemant Shukla, a marketing executive.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging And Traffic Disruptions; Andheri Subway Closed & Bus Services...
article-image

Kolsewadi senior traffic Inspector Sachin Sandbhor said, “We have prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles at Kalyan-Shil Road as the traffic jam is increasing day by day. There is heavy traffic on Saturday morning and evening due to the weekend rush.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Scripts History With More Than 36.51 Crore Saplings Planted In Single Day

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Scripts History With More Than 36.51 Crore Saplings Planted In Single Day

Thane: 5 History-Sheeters Arrested In Bhiwandi For House-Breakings And Mobile Theft; Goods Worth...

Thane: 5 History-Sheeters Arrested In Bhiwandi For House-Breakings And Mobile Theft; Goods Worth...

Mumbai: 11-Year Wait For Richa Bougainvillea Residents As Developer Delays Flat Possession In Kalina

Mumbai: 11-Year Wait For Richa Bougainvillea Residents As Developer Delays Flat Possession In Kalina

Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And...

Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And...

Mumbai: Tulsi Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains, Boosts Water Stock

Mumbai: Tulsi Lake Overflows Amid Heavy Rains, Boosts Water Stock