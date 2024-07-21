Thane: Motorists Struggle With Potholes, Traffic Jams On Bhiwandi-Kalyan Routes Amid Protests And Heavy Rains | Representative Picture

Thane: Motorists plying on the Bhiwandi routes and Kalyan-Shilphata Road daily face a tough time, thanks to rains and potholes. Several political parties have staged protests against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, while the Bhiwandi Bar Association even wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about bad roads. However, relief still eludes them.

Suyog Mahatre, Bhiwandi Bar Association secretary, said that due to potholes on roads connecting Bhiwandi to Wada and Kaman, vehicles get stuck for hours. Similar is the case for motorists heading towards Bhiwandi-Nashik, he added. Bhiwandi traffic police said to improve the situation, they have regulated the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Nashik and proceeding to Surat. Traffic Inspector Manish Patil said, “The main reason for traffic snarls is potholes. We have written several letters to the municipal corporation, but no action has been taken.”

Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief Indurani Jakhar has instructed the police and ward officers to ensure that there are no hawkers outside the Kalyan station. The civic officials said that they will survey illegal rickshaw stands and take action accordingly. Kalyan-Taloja Metro work is one of the major reasons for bumper-to-bumper traffic jams at the Kalyan-Shilphata Road.

As heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday, commuters, especially office-goers, got stuck at chronic spots like the Palawa Junction and Kalyan-Shil Road. “The situation at Mahape-Shil Road was horrible. I got stuck at the Shil Junction for over half-an-hour and reached the office late. This spot needs traffic management,” said Hemant Shukla, a marketing executive.

Kolsewadi senior traffic Inspector Sachin Sandbhor said, “We have prohibited the entry of heavy vehicles at Kalyan-Shil Road as the traffic jam is increasing day by day. There is heavy traffic on Saturday morning and evening due to the weekend rush.”