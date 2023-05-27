 Thane Crime: Two arrested for murder in Dombivali, they attempted to pass it off as suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Two arrested for murder in Dombivali, they attempted to pass it off as suicide

Thane Crime: Two arrested for murder in Dombivali, they attempted to pass it off as suicide

The accused brutally attacked the victim with bamboo and threw his body from a residential building's second floor.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image

The Manpada police in Thane have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in the beating and subsequent murder of a man on Friday. The accused, in a bid to stage the incident as suicide, brutally attacked the victim with bamboo and threw his body from a residential building's second floor.

The incident took place in the Sonarpada area of Dombivali. The victim, identified as Rajesh Ramvriksha Sahani, alias Kewat (38), hailed from Tiwari Tola in Dewaria, Uttar Pradesh.

The two accused have been identified as Dadu Matu Jadhav, alias Patil (45), and Vinod Padwal (40), residents of Sonarpada in Dombivali. They were taken into custody by the Manpada police.

Read Also
Thane: Ulhasnagar chief of Shiv Sena stabbed to death, questions arise on law and order
article-image

Sequence of events

According to Manpada Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade, the accused invited the victim to Saishraddha apartment, where an argument ensued. The confrontation centered around the victim allegedly spreading derogatory remarks about the accused to the liquor shop owner. During the altercation, both assailants beat the victim to death using bamboo and sticks. Subsequently, they attempted to eliminate evidence by discarding the victim's body from the second-floor window of their flat.

Discovery and arrest

The residents of the building discovered the victim's body in the early hours of the day and promptly notified the authorities. Within a mere two hours of the incident, the police arrested the accused individuals. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Read Also
Thane: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi; visuals surface
article-image

Legal Action

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant provisions. The police are pursuing the investigation to gather evidence and present a strong case against the accused.

Read Also
Thane: 148 minors go missing in Dombivali over one and a half years, police urge vigilance and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Daring jeweller foils armed robbery bid

Mira Bhayandar: Daring jeweller foils armed robbery bid

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai resident's mother duped ₹99,999 for false hospital appointment

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai resident's mother duped ₹99,999 for false hospital appointment

Navi Mumbai: NMMC assures completion of desilting work within a week, 90% already done

Navi Mumbai: NMMC assures completion of desilting work within a week, 90% already done

Palghar: Mild earthquake tremors felt in Talasari & Dahanu; none injured

Palghar: Mild earthquake tremors felt in Talasari & Dahanu; none injured

Navi Mumbai to face water cuts on May 30; check details

Navi Mumbai to face water cuts on May 30; check details