Thane Crime: Two arrested for murder in Dombivali, they attempted to pass it off as suicide

The Manpada police in Thane have apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in the beating and subsequent murder of a man on Friday. The accused, in a bid to stage the incident as suicide, brutally attacked the victim with bamboo and threw his body from a residential building's second floor.

The incident took place in the Sonarpada area of Dombivali. The victim, identified as Rajesh Ramvriksha Sahani, alias Kewat (38), hailed from Tiwari Tola in Dewaria, Uttar Pradesh.

The two accused have been identified as Dadu Matu Jadhav, alias Patil (45), and Vinod Padwal (40), residents of Sonarpada in Dombivali. They were taken into custody by the Manpada police.

Sequence of events

According to Manpada Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade, the accused invited the victim to Saishraddha apartment, where an argument ensued. The confrontation centered around the victim allegedly spreading derogatory remarks about the accused to the liquor shop owner. During the altercation, both assailants beat the victim to death using bamboo and sticks. Subsequently, they attempted to eliminate evidence by discarding the victim's body from the second-floor window of their flat.

Discovery and arrest

The residents of the building discovered the victim's body in the early hours of the day and promptly notified the authorities. Within a mere two hours of the incident, the police arrested the accused individuals. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Legal Action

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant provisions. The police are pursuing the investigation to gather evidence and present a strong case against the accused.