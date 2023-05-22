 Thane: 148 minors go missing in Dombivali over one and a half years, police urge vigilance and parental care
While 84 girls and 54 boys have been successfully rescued, there are still 9 girls and 1 boy missing.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Representational image |

In a shocking revelation, the Dombivali police have reported the disappearance of 93 minor girls and 55 minor boys in just one and a half years. While 84 girls and 54 boys have been successfully rescued, there are still 9 girls and 1 boy missing.

Develop friendly relations with children, ensure well-being: Police

The Dombivali police urge parents of the missing children to develop a friendly relationship with them and ensure their well-being. The city of Dombivali has four police stations located in Manpada, Vishnunagar, Tilaknagar, and Ramnagar.

148 minors went missing in one and a half years

According to Sunil Kurade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dombivali, a total of 148 children have gone missing within the jurisdiction of these police stations in the past year and a half. Preliminary investigations reveal that the reasons for the disappearances include family disputes, depression, cheating, marriage temptations, and love affairs. It was also found that the runaway girls did not leave any evidence behind.

Kurade emphasises the importance of parents closely monitoring their children's friendships, activities, and mindset in school and college. The police request parents to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

