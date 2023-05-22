MP: Police rescue missing minors in 24 hours in Mhow

Representational image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor children from Pithampur Industrial Area’s Shivaji Nagar Housing Colony, had left home on Friday evening, asking to have food at Bhandara (mass feast). In this, Anuj aged 13 years and Rahul aged 6 years came to Mhow in a vehicle after offering food. They them moved to Indore and from there went to Bhopal.

After the missing report was filed at Pithampur police station, the police team looked at the CCTV camera installed and after seeing the camera at Mhow Railway Station, it was found that both the boys had gone to Indore. Pithampur police station inspector KK Chauhan said that as soon as information about the missing children was posted on the WhatsApp group formed by the police after registering the missing report of the children the police swung into action.

The Bhopal GRP saw these children near the platform eating crisps and informed the Pithampur police. Till then the police made these children wait in the child reform home in Bhopal. The citizens of Pithampur congratulated the effort of the police.

