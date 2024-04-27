Mega Block On Sunday, 28-04-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

PTI

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 28.04.2024.

The train services will be affected between Thane-Kalyan UP and DN slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm.

DN Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on DN fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra , Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

UP Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.36 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra, Kalva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on UP Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All UP and DN slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule. Thane locals will run on proper DN slow line.

On DN slow line:

Last local before the block will be for Titwala leaving CSMT at 09.53 am

First local after the block will be special local for Badlapur leaving CSMT at 03.05 pm

On UP slow line:

Last local before the block will be for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 10.25 am

First local after the block will be for Parel leaving Kalyan at 04.17 pm

Details Of Mega Block On Harbour Line

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra DN Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus UP Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and DN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

UP Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and UP Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

On DN Harbour line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will leave CSMT at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will leave CSMT at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will leave CSMT at 04.56 pm

On UP Harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMTwill leave Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT will leave Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT will leave Goregaon at 04.58 pm

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

No Day Block On WR

No day block announced on WR on Sunday 28th April. However, a night block has been announced on the Diva lines at Vasai Road yard.

The block is placed to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a major Jumbo Block of three hours will be taken on intervening night of 27th/28th April, 2024 on UP & DOWN Diva lines at Vasai Road Yard, from 00.15 hrs to 03.15 hrs.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 28th April, 2024