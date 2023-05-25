Thane: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi; visuals surface

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported from the spot, said an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
According to officials, a total of four fire tenders were sent to the spot.
Fire under control in 3 hours
Avinash Sawant, Chief of RDMC Thane, said, "The fire broke out around 3 am at the godown in Katai village in Bhiwandi. The fire brigade officials from Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) reached the spot soon after receiving the information. It took three hours to bring the fire under control. Everything inside the scrap godown was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet."
