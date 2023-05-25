Watch: Men brandish guns at each other in filmy style in UP’s Shahjahanpur but no shots fired; video goes viral

Twitter

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur is going viral on social media in which two people can be seen pointing guns at each other in a filmy style. However, neither of them can be seen pulling the trigger.

After the incident, fear has gripped the entire locality. As it stands, the police are investigating the entire matter.

In the CCTV footage obtained from the Shahbaz Nagar area, a white Scorpio car and a motorcycle can be seen screeching to a halt on an open road. Then, a man dressed in white comes out of the car and approaches the man on the motorcycle. The biker rider runs away leaving his bike and then takes out his pistol and points at the man brandishing the rifle who got down from the car, but neither of them fires.

At present, police are probing the incident with help of the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the men.