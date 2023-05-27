Thane: Ulhasnagar chief of Shiv Sena stabbed to death, questions arise on law and order

Shabbir Sheikh (45), the Ulhasnagar city chief of the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, was brutally stabbed to death on Friday night by a group of approximately eight individuals at at Jai Janata Colony. The incident, stemming from an old feud, has sent shockwaves through the community and raised concerns about the law and order situation in Thane police commissionerate's jurisdiction.

As of late evening on Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder, according to a police officer from the Hill Line police station. The lack of progress in apprehending the culprits has only intensified the public's concerns.

Brutal Attack Caught on CCTV

Senior police inspector Ranjeet Dere of the Hill Line police station revealed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. The video shows one individual, identified as Vikram Kotankar, accompanied by seven to eight accomplices, viciously assaulting Shabbir Sheikh with sharp weapons. The attack resulted in Sheikh being stabbed approximately 15 to 16 times, leading to his immediate demise.

Possible Motive

Police suspect that the motive behind the targeted attack on Sheikh, who was engaged in the jeans manufacturing business, may be related to a monetary dispute. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the brutal murder.

Investigation and Search for Suspects

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Ulhasnagar crime branch and the Hill Line police station have initiated a joint effort to identify and locate the accused based on the CCTV footage. Authorities, including Ulhasnagar Assistant Commissioner Motichand Rathod and senior inspectors Madhukar Kad and Rajendra Kote, have visited the crime scene.

Public Outcry and Delayed Arrests

The circulation of a viral video depicting the assailants armed with weapons, some of whom were not concealing their faces, has triggered public outcry. Despite Sheikh's association with CM Shinde, the police have yet to make any arrests, raising questions about the effectiveness of the investigation.

The tragic murder of Shabbir Sheikh has not only shocked the community but also highlighted the pressing need for swift action by the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore confidence in the law and order situation in Thane.