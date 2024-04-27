Navi Mumbai: Defunct Nerul Jetty Causing Flamingo Deaths, Claim Environmentalists |

Navi Mumbai: The defunct Nerul jetty constructed by CIDCO adjacent to the wetlands frequented by Flamingos is emerging to be one of the reason for unexplained deaths and injuries to the birds, claim the environmentalists. Of the three inlets that supplies tidal water to the lake from the creek, activists have identified that the inlet towards the Nerul Jetty side is buried completely under the construction debris. The inlet facing the jetty is one of the bigger feeder of inter tidal water into the wetland. “In a matter of just a week total of 10 Flamingos have died in mysterious circumstances. Two died after getting hurt while attempting to cross the Palm Beach road. The lake frequented by the birds doesn’t have adequate water as the inlets through which water flows in from the creekside are not functioning,” said resident activist Rekha Sankhala.

On Thursday 12 flamingos weres injured after having waded into the marshier side of the wetland. Of the 12, five succumbed on Thursday and two more were reported to have died on Friday during the course of undergoing treatment. The unexplained death created furore amongst activist against the harmful practices by CIDCO to disturb the surrounding frequented by flamingos. On Friday a joint inspection was conducted by team of officials representing Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Mangrove Cell, Forest department along with activists and social organizations like Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wild Welfare Association (WWA) and Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

Concerned about the lake getting dry and causing harm to the flamingos, a letter was addressed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, describing the poor condition of the water inlets that provides water to the lake. The lake has 3 water inlets of these only one is found to be operating partially. “The two major inlets are buried under mud and debris due to the construction work of the non-functional jetty by CIDCO. The solitary inlet presently providing water is also not working to its full capacity as the pipeline is filled with waste particles. NMMC is appealed to undertake cleaning of the blockages,” adds Sankhala.

Meanwhile activists have sought from resident to own up the task of clearing the blockages to the water inlets as CIDCO is stated to be having vested interests. “Similar inspection was conducted last year as well but there has been no resolution. Citizen should consider undertaking the repair work of the inlet on its own expenses because CIDCO is only interested in usurp the land for construction purposes. No government body will be able to oppose CIDCO so no amount of inspection is going pave desired results unless citizen revolt,” said director of NGO Vanashakti Stalin D

Deepak Khade, Divisional Forest Officer of Mangrove Cell-Mumbai, led the forest department’s team checking all the inlets. Khade will submit his report to the Mangrove Cell head V S Ramarao, who is also the additional principal chief conservator of forests. Repeated attempts to get in touch with Cidco Pro went unanswered.