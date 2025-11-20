 Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here
Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here

The police said that initial findings indicate the mother-son duo allegedly killed the victim over a property dispute. Some other report indicate that CCTV footage showed four family members leaving the house on the day of the murder. However, the police arrested two members of the family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
51-Year-Old Jeweller Killed By Wife, Son | Representative Image

Thane: A 51-year-old jeweller was found dead in his house-cum-jewellery shop in Bhayandar East. According to an official from Navghar police station, the jeweller, identified as, Sushanto Pal, was found dead with severe injuries on November 19 at Bhayandar East's RNP Sonal Park.

According to a PTI report, the police said that initial findings indicate the mother-son duo allegedly killed the victim over a property dispute. As per the Gems of MBMC report, CCTV footage showed four family members leaving the house on the day of the murder. However, it added that the police arrested two members of the family.

article-image

Wife and Son In Custody

According to PTI report, the police took into custody Pal’s wife Amruta (42) and 19-year-old son Sumit.

Victim's Friend Issues Statment

In a video posted by Gems of MBMC, a man claimed to be the victims's friend and said that he spoke with him last night. Adding further, he said, "He had been living alone in his office for a few days. His family was living in another house."

article-image

Another friend informed him that victim was not opening the door since morning while the AC inside was still on. "He broke the glass and saw that he was lying asleep. After that, the police were called. The police came, opened the door, and his dead body was found inside," he said.

4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Malegaon

A 4-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, following which angry kin blocked a road in protest on Monday and refused to claim the body till their demand for capital punishment for the perpetrator was accepted.

She was raped and bludgeoned to death with a stone in Dongrale village on Sunday, following which one person was arrested, an official said. The relatives of the minor girl, who gathered at Malegaon General Hospital, demanded that the accused should be handed over to them and hanged publicly, he said.


(With inputs from PTI)

