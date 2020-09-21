Thane: Condolences pour in for bereaved families, as building collapses in Bhiwandi

At least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured. The rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

According to the NDRF, the estimated number of people trapped at the site is between 25 to 30. This number may change as the rescue operation is in progress.

"As many as 20 people were rescued by the locals," the NDRF had said earlier.

As the news broke in several people paid their condolences to the victims. This included Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief at the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. "The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts," the President's tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

