Bhiwandi Building Collapse - Here's what we know so far

At least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on Monday morning.

Known as Jilani building, the structure is in Patel Complex, Dhaman Naka of Narpoli area in Bhiwandi.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured. The rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.

According to the NDRF, the estimated number of people trapped at the site is between 25 to 30. This number may change as the rescue operation is in progress.

"As many as 20 people were rescued by the locals," the NDRF had said earlier.

After the incident, PM Modi expressed grief and paid his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected (sic)," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind has also expressed his grief. "The loss of lives in the building collapse incident at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with victims. I wish speedy recovery of injured. Local authorities coordinating rescue & relief efforts," the President said.

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of incident today and reviewed the rescue operation.