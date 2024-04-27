 Navi Mumbai: Pregnant Woman Injured By Debris From Blasting Site, 2 Officials Booked By Nerul Police
The woman Pushpa Kasurde, 37, who received head injury is five months pregnant due to which she is unable to undergo any scanning or other tests to check the impact of the injury.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 03:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Nerul police have booked a builder and contractor of an under-construction building at sector 10, after debris that flew from its blasting site, injured a pregnant woman who was buying vegetables in the nearby market.

The woman Pushpa Kasurde, 37, who received head injury is five months pregnant due to which she is unable to undergo any scanning or other tests to check the impact of the injury. Kasurde, who handles the accounts in a dental clinic at Nerul, was going home after picking up her 4-year-old son from school and on the way was buying vegetables when suddenly a debris hit her head and she fell.

article-image

“My son was unhurt. I received around 14 stitches on my head. I still keep feeling dizzy in between. To my knowledge, none of the contractors or builders have come to visit me yet,” Kasurde said. According to Kasurde, tin sheets were around the construction site but the debris flew from a height and hit her.

article-image

“The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has no role in the permission for blasting, we only give commence certificate. Following the incident, we visited the site and gave our say to the police to take appropriate action,” said the Nerul ward officer Amol Palwe.

