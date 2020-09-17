Carpenter killed over monetary dispute in Dongri high-rise building

The Dongri police are looking for two persons after they allegedly killed a carpenter on Tuesday morning over a monetary dispute. The accused who are on the run are identified as Bablu Yadav, 25, and Talib Raien, 25.

According to the police, both the accused and the victim hail from Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday morning, an argument broke out between the victim and the accused over a monetary dispute and in a fit of rage, the accused hit the victim Mukesh Gupta with a stone slab on his face and fled.

On Tuesday at around 10.30 am, Dongri police received a call informing them about a person who was lying in a pool of blood at a flat on 14th floor of Al Amir apartment in Jail Road in Dongri. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and took the person identified as Mukesh Gupta,30, to the JJ hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The police then registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yadav and Raien and began their investigation.