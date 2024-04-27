'No Muslim Candidate': Naseem Khan Quits As Congress' Star Campaigner

While the Congress recently heaved a sigh of relief after resolving the tug of war regarding the Sangli and Bhiwandi seats with its allies, it now finds itself grappling with yet another discontented leader. Naseem Khan, four-time MLA and five-time minister, resigned from the post of star campaigner after the party fielded Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai north central.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-NCP (SP)- Uddhav Sena combine) has declared candidates in almost all the seats, but none of the candidates is a Muslim. There is severe disappointment within the minority community, select Congress leaders and workers,” said an irked Khan. He claimed that the grand old party had promised him to give a ticket to Khan from Mumbai north central seat. He had also started preparations accordingly, but suddenly Gaikwad was given the ticket.

Khan Steps Down As Star Campaigner

Stepping down as star campaigner, Khan said he will not canvass for the Congress in the upcoming third, fourth and fifth phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. “I had always stood with the party during tough times and performed my duty. I have completed the responsibility to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra. The Congress has not given a single seat to the minorities. If voters ask me about it, what answer should I give to them? Therefore, I have decided to resign from the post of star campaigner,” said Khan.

Minority And Hindi-Speaking Demographics, Action Against Independent Candidate

There are 6.5 lakh people from the minority community and two lakh Hindi-speaking population in the Mumbai north central constituency.

According to sources, state Congress leaders have sent proposals to the central committee, seeking action against Vishal Patil, who is contesting as an Independent from the Sangli seat. He was earlier thought to be given a Congress ticket, but the party relented as Uddhav Sena was not ready to leave the claim over the seat. It remains to be seen whether the whip will also be cracked on Khan.