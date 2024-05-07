‘Voting Is A Sacred Duty’: Catholic Archbishop In Election Message To Members Of Roman Catholic Church |

Mumbai: The head of the Archdiocese of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, in an election message to members of the Roman Catholic Church, has asked them to vote 'wisely' and 'according to their conscience '.

The Archdiocese of Bombay, covers Mumbai and parts of Thane district, with a membership of over five lakhs. The community is spread across the city, but there are concentrations in the suburbs between Bandra and Borivali, which forms part of Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, and Mumbai North. Parliamentary constituencies. Mumbai and Thane will vote on May 20.

"This is a very important moment for our country; our beloved motherland is in the midst of an election. Please do not forget this important date and your appointment on that day at the polling booth," said Gracias in a message released on Tuesday morning.

"As Christians we are called to be good citizens. As citizens we take part in the government by voting. This is our fundamental right, but I remind you this is not just a right but a sacred duty," Gracias said, suggesting that people visit the polling booths early during the day to avoid the unusually hot weather in Mumbai and Thane lately.

He asked fellow Catholics to vote 'wisely' and say a prayer to God before going to vote. "To help you discern who to vote for - one who will help the country become one big family, all children of God, all working together for peace, progress, and harmony. Vote according to your conscience for one who is clean, selfless, will help build a happy and healthy society, with special concern for the poor, marginalised, and disadvantaged," Gracias added.

Gracias also reminded Catholics that May is the month of Mary, mother of Jesus, and observed as the 'month of the rosary'. Parishes in the archdiocese have been asked to pray for the country during the month. He said he will be sending a special prayer for the month to all the parishes. Cardinal Oswald Gracias with PM Narendra Modi during the Christmas meet in Delhi.