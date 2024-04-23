Mumbai News: MMRC Presents Metro Line 3 Case Studies At World Tunnel Congress 2024 In China

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) participated in the World Tunnel Congress 2024 in Shenzhen, China recently and presented four case studies of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Director (Projects) of MMRC, S K Gupta presented the efforts made by MMRC in minimising the impacts on the local habitat in the relocation and construction of a large cavern for track crossover at Acharya Atre Chowk Metro Station.

“Various factors leading to the complex situation and multiple engineering options exercised for successful completion of large cavern track crossover were put forth which were appreciated by the international tunnelling fraternity,” Gupta said. The international experts also applauded the project and hoped that it would change the way Mumbai travels.

Read Also MMRCL Proposes Replanting 119 Trees Out Of 257 Uprooted For Mumbai Metro 3 Line Stations

Also, a study on the pros and cons of the usage of steel decking vis-a-vis concrete decking for traffic and logistical management in the construction of Line 3 has been carried out. The outcome of the experience of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was published in the WTC 2024 and presented in a poster presentation. Merits and demerits on aspects of environmental, economic, ease of construction, implementation timelines, etc were also deliberated.

MML-3 is a 33.5-km-long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade.