Mumbai: Building part collapses in liquid nitrogen tank blast; 1 hurt

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old woman sustained injuries after a portion of the building collapsed when a liquid nitrogen cylinder in a lab located at Century Building, Worli exploded. The incident occurred at 8.45 am on Friday. Bricks and debris from the building scattered all over the road. The Mumbai Fire Brigade team reached the spot at 9.10. A fire in the air conditioning duct of the lab was reported by the disaster management unit of the BMC.

Suchit Rashmi Kaur, who sustained injuries on her left leg and head in the mishap refused to be taken to a hospital. “She feared contracting coronavirus infection,” said MFB officials on the spot.

"We learnt from employees present at the spot that a liquid nitrogen cylinder of 250 litre capacity exploded, thereby causing injury to the woman. Our team tried taking the woman to a hospital. However, she refused, citing the pandemic situation," said an MFB official at the spot.