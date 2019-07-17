Aaditya Thackeray demands law for redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has demanded to issue an ordinance to ensure speedy redevelopment of old dilapidated buildings. On the backdrop of Kesarbai building collapse, he met CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night to press for this demand.

Yuva Chief and Son of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya met CM at his official residence Varsha and demanded to make a law. Though CM has announced to amend the laws and rules to speed up the redevelopment process of Cessed, Non cessed old buildings, there is no progress on this front.

“Tuesdays building collapse incident has once again highlighted the issue of redevelopment of dangerous buildings. All stumbling blocks on the way of redevelopment of old buildings should be removed by making the Law.

The All party legislators have already submitted their suggestions regarding this. The laws should be made or amended based on these suggestions.

Law should be formulated for Cessed and Non cessed building. State government should issue notification to amend the article 3 B of Slum Redevelopment Authority," Aaditya said in letter submitted to CM.

It is to be noted that article 3 B of SRA lays down criteria and parameters to finalise Slum Rehabilitation Scheme.