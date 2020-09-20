Mumbai: Slum redevelopment at airport’s funnel zone to be fast-tracked

The Maharashtra state government is in talks with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to expedite the slum and old buildings redevelopment projects in Mumbai's funnel zone (aircraft take-off and landing path).

As a first step, the state housing department has appealed to the AAI to process all related works from Mumbai only and not from Delhi.

A senior official from the Mantrayala explained, "Currently all redevelopment proposals are sanctioned from AAI Mumbai's office, however, the relaxations the developer seeks in exchange of carrying out the redevelopment in funnel zone needs to be approved from the Delhi office, which turns out to be a time consuming process. Therefore, it has been appealed to process all related works from Mumbai only."

The housing redevelopment projects in the city's funnel zone have height restrictions and therefore the developer carrying out the project is offered concessions in exchange to make the project viable.

Meanwhile, the official asserted that they (AAI) already have an office here. If the files are approved from this office the job will become easy and will not delay the project works.

Recently, a meeting regarding the same was also held. According to the official, if the request is approved it will expedite all redevelopment projects in the funnel zone.

According to SRA records, out of 370 stalled slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai there are about four projects that are stuck due to clearance from the civil aviation department. Besides this, there are nearly 6,000 buildings that are about 30 years old in the funnel zone --Vile Parle, Santacruz, Kurla and Ghatkopar that wish to undergo redevelopment. Therefore, processing the redevelopment files from Mumbai will prove convenient for all.