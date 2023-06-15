Thane: Child Dies After Vaccination in Ulhasnagar | Representative image

Thane: In a shocking incident a two-month-old baby girl allegedly died on Wednesday, June 14, after receiving a vaccination injection from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) primary health centre. After the death of the girl, the parents have alleged and accused the primary health centre of negligence.

According to the information received from Ulhasnagar Central police station officer, "Kajal Sawant, a mother of a two-month-old girl named Bhakti Sawant; a resident of Ulhasnagar, took her daughter on Tuesday for vaccination to UMC's Mohta Devi primary health centre at Ulhasnagar camp number 5 in the afternoon. The doctor there gave her 3 injections, two on the baby's legs and one on the arm. The doctor also asked the parents to give a tablet to the baby at night to prevent her from getting a fever. Accordingly, Kajal Sawant took the baby home after the vaccination and as per the instructions gave a tablet to the baby while sleeping at night."

Child declared dead on arrival at hospital

Kajal Sawant said, "My daughter after getting vaccination on Tuesday afternoon was fine till night. At midnight, suddenly foam and blood started coming out of her nose. I was sleeping when the blood was coming from her nose. I rushed my daughter to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where doctors declared her dead before admission."

Body sent for postmortem

Kajal Sawant and her family have alleged that the baby girl may have died either because of a wrong injection or because of a high-potency tablet given by the doctors. They have demanded action against the concerned doctors in this matter.

"I express a hope that this should not happen to other child," said Sawant.

Manohar Bansode, chief medical officer, Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar said, "The body of the girl has been sent to J J Hospital. We will be able to find the actual death cause after the postmortem and forensic lab report. As of now, we can't say that the death took place due to the negligence of doctors."

Anita Sapkale, medical health officer, UMC said, "Along with Bhakti Sawant, many other boys and girls were vaccinated and all are in good health. The real cause of the death can only be known after the report from JJ Hospital where the body has been sent for postmortem."