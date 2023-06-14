Thane: Ajit Pawar Demands Inquiry Into Assets Of PI Who Filed Case Against BJP Leader In Dombivli

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly, has called for an investigation into the significant assets owned by Shekhar Bagde, a senior police inspector in Dombivli. Pawar also demanded that the state government disclose the list of individuals in Thane district who are provided with police protection, criticizing the government for irresponsible spending of public funds.

Pawar highlighted Shekhar Bagde as the police officer who filed a molestation case against a BJP leader in Dombivli. The BJP had disputed the validity of the complaint and demanded action against Bagde, leading to tensions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. Pawar accused Bagde of accumulating substantial assets and called for an inquiry into his wealth.

According to Pawar, Bagde owns a three-storey commercial property in Deolali, Nashik, as well as a flat in Sumangal Residency and shops and commercial plots in Tirumala Heights. Bagde has also reportedly invested in Riddhi Siddhi Construction and owns a flat in Mahavir Amrut Society in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. Additionally, Pawar claimed that Bagde possesses agricultural land in Pandurli and Igatpuri.

Expressing astonishment at the extent of Bagde's property ownership, Pawar questioned how a police officer could amass such wealth. Pawar cited complaints filed against Bagde by numerous individuals and insisted that an investigation be launched into Bagde's assets.

Criticism of State Government

Pawar used the recent raids at the residence of Additional Divisional Commissioner Dr Anil Ramod in Pune, where a significant amount of cash was seized, to criticize the state government's lack of control over the administration. Pawar argued that such corrupt incidents are exposed due to the government's inability to exercise effective oversight.

Call for Transparency on Police Protection

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar raised concerns about the number of individuals receiving state security in Thane and demanded transparency in disclosing this information. He questioned the high number of individuals provided with security and the use of public funds for this purpose.