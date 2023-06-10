Ajit Pawar Reacts On Supriya Sule And Praful Patel's Appointment As NCP Working Presidents: 'Congratulations To All...'

ANI Photo

Following the appointment of Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the party, Ajit Pawar promptly tweeted on Saturday, expressing congratulations and displaying confidence in their ability to effectively carry out their duties. Sharad Pawar's decision, which was made public on Saturday, will result in Ajit Pawar being marginalised, marking a significant development following previous speculations about Ajit Pawar's 'rebellion'.

"On the 24th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party, MP Prafullabhai Patel and MP Supriyatai Sule were elected as the working president of the party under the guidance of honorable Sharad Chandra Pawar. Also, MP Prafullabhai Patel, MP Supriyatai Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr. Yogananda Shastri, K.K. Sharma, P.P. Mohammad Faisal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awad, S. R. Colleagues Kohli, Naseem Siddiqui have been given various important responsibilities within the party. Congratulations to all these colleagues! All the colleagues, proving the trust imposed in them by Saheb as right, will successfully fulfill the responsibilities given by the honorable Saheb," Ajit Pawar wrote.

"Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of ​​'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes on the the nation...' will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. I believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!' Pawar added.

Supriya Sule, Praful Patel get big responsibility

Political heavyweight Sharad Pawar, on the occassion of Nationalist Congress Party's 25th Foundation Anniversary, announced that his daughter and MP Supriya Sule and NCP leader Praful Patel will be the new working presidents of the party. The announcement comes a little over a month after a high voltage political drama after the veteran had announced his resignation and backtracked later.

Pawar made the announcement at a function to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the foundation of the Nationalist Congress Party here.

Sule will be in charge of NCP affairs in Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, and issues related to women, youth, students and the Lok Sabha.

By making Sule in-charge of Maharashtra, Pawar had effectively made nephew Ajit Pawar report to her on party matters, a move that could lead to unease in the party.

Supriya Sule vows to work hard

Supriya Sule vowed to work hard with the rest of the party members after she was appointed to the top post by her father Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

"I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai.

"To my fellow members of the party, because of whom we have come this far,I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens," Supriya Sule tweeted.