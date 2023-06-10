WATCH: Here's What Sharad Pawar Said In His Speech Announcing Supriya Sule, Praful Patel As New NCP Working Presidents

Sharad Pawar | ANI

In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday named senior leader Praful Patel and his daughter Supriya Sule as the new Working Presidents of the party. He made the important announcement at the party's main Silver Jubilee Anniversary function held in New Delhi, in the presence of the top brass.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said, "All opposition parties have to come together, I am sure the people of this country will help us. On the 23rd we all are meet in Bihar, discuss and come up with a programme and will travel across the country and present it to the people.

Appointments welcomed by senior party leaders

Sule, MP from Baramati, will also be in charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Pawar has also effected major organisational changes though so far his nephew Ajit Pawar has not been entrusted with any responsibility, and he left the venue without comments.

She took to Twitter expressing her gratitude over the decision and said, "I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai. To my fellow members of the party, because of whom we have come this far,I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens."

Former Minister and senior leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad said the appointments are welcome as they are close to Pawar Sr. and have been groomed under him for many years. He said Sule has been particularly instrumental in bringing the youth and new voters to the party fold which will be a boost in the upcoming elections.

What did he say earlier?

The developments came exactly 35 days after Pawar had stirred the NCP cauldron with his "resignation drama" and then bowed before the party's wishes to remain as the party supremo on May 6. He had said, "I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the NCP."

