Maharashtra: Man Who Threatened To Kill Sharad Pawar Is 'BJP Activist', Say Police

The police have identified the individual who threatened to kill Sharad Pawar as a BJP activist from Amrawati. However, no action has been taken against him yet, as no formal complaint has been filed in the case.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Twitter handle responsible for issuing the threat to Pawar was operated by an individual named Saurabh Pimpalkar.

Pimpalkar's phone switched off, Twitter reveals he's a BJP activist

The police are currently searching for Pimpalkar, but they have stated that his mobile phone is switched off.

According to Amrawati SP Navinchandra Reddi, Saurabh Pimpalkar, a 26-year-old activist residing in the Sai Nagar area of Amrawati, has posted the statement "I'm a BJP activist, I hate secularism" on his Twitter handle.

SP Reddi has also released orders to track Pimpalkar. The Gadgenagar police are actively involved in tracing his whereabouts. They have visited his residence, but he was not present at the time. Furthermore, Pimpalkar's mobile phone remains switched off, as confirmed by the police.

Pimpalkar's photos with BJP leaders viral on social media

The cyber police too is investigating the matter. However, no case has been registered as of now, the CP said.

Photographs of Saurabh Pimpalkar with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and union minister Raosaheb Danve are being circulated on the social media. It has also been revealed that Pimpalkar is also a co-accused in a copy case at the government owned Vidarbha Dnyan-Vidnyan Sanstha.

