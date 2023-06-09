Maharashtra: DCM Fadnavis Orders Investigation Into Death Threat To Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar | File

"Thoroughly investigate the twitter handle from which NCP President Sharad Pawar received death threat and initiate proper action," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday.

Phansalkar called on Fadnavis at his official residence Meghadoot after a delegation of NCP leaders under MP Supriya Sule met the Mumbai CP demanding an immediate action in the case.

Threats to political leaders won't be tolerated: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said threats to any political leader won't be tolerated.

"Maharashtra has a rich political culture. Though there are political differences, there is no place for personal animosity. Hence, threatening any political leader like this or inappropriately expressing about any political personality over social media won't be tolerated. The police shall certainly act in accordance with law in such cases," Fadnavis said after his meeting with Mumbai CP Phansalkar, which lasted for over 45 minutes.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar received death threat over a twitter handle titled 'Rajkaran Maharashtrache'. "Tumacha lavkarach Dabholkar Honar...." (You will soon meet the same fate as that of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar) the message on the twitter handle said.

Supriya Sule meets Mumbai CP, Jayant Patil slams BJP

MP Supriya Sule, then called on Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar and urged an immediate action.

"The state and union government will be responsible if anything happens to Sharad Pawar," Ms Sule said while interacting with the media at the CP office after the meeting.

State NCP president Jayant Patil accused the BJP for the death threat to Sharad Pawar. The account from which the threat has been received has mention of its BJP connection, he said. Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ajit Pawar, however, said that it will have to be ascertained whether the perpetrator is really a BJP worker. "I called up the CMO and realised that the CM is not in the city for two days. I also spoke to DCM Fadnavis. I feel the party leaders should have met the political leadership instead of meeting the officers," Ajit Pawar said.

Meanwhile, security cover around Sharad Pawar's residence has been tightened. Security at Pawar's Pune residence and the Modi Baug area of the city has been beefed up. Additional forces have been deployed looking at the gravity of the situation, senior police officials have said.