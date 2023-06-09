NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Receives Death Threat Through Social Media; Daughter Supriya Sule Files Plaint | Twitter

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar received death threats from unknown miscreants. Following this, his daughter and legislator Supriya Sule, on Friday, June 9, filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the issue. She demanded action be taken against those behind the act.

Speaking to the media, Sule said that she had received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Saheb and that he was threatened through a website.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..," said Supriya.

#WATCH | Mumbai | "I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop..,"… pic.twitter.com/C7zwuJlzQq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Threat through Facebook

According to local reports, a person issued a death threat through social media site Facebook. Reports cited death threat he received through Facebook wherein a user Narmadabai Patwardhan made a post that NCP chief will be killed like Narendra Dabholkar was.

Meanwhile, a BJP Saurabh Pimpalkar made a statement comparing the political heavyweight with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and implicitly claimed that he will meet the same fate as him.

"Is it true that Aurangzeb's mouth curled up and said Mel while dying because of eating betel nuts all his life? If so, history will repeat itself," he wrote.

Assurance from Mumbai top cop

Sule, who met Mumbai Police Commissioner, informed him about both the threats that Pawar had received. The Commissioner assured her hat strict action will be taken against concerned culprits.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacts

Concurrently, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacted to the matter and said that the saffron party does not resort to intimidation and that it is not innate to them. He also demanded that the police conduct and thorough probe and that action should be taken against the culprit.