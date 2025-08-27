Mumbai News: BMC Continues Crackdown On Pigeon Feeding Amid Court-Ordered Public Consultation

BMC enforcement action against pigeon feeding continues in Mumbai amid public debate over controlled feeding | File Photo

Mumbai: At the time the pigeon feeders are hopeful that the BMC will allow controlled feeding, the later continues with its actions against pigeon feeding. The BMC had called for suggestions/objections from the citizens on controlled pigeon feeding, for which three applications were considered, for which the deadline ends on August 28.

Fines and FIRs Intensify

It was from July 3, the BMC started acting towards closure of kabutar khanas in Mumbai and intensified its actions against the pigeon feeders. From July 1 to August 25, more than Rs 2.17 lakh penalty has been imposed has 13 NC/FIRs are registered across the city against pigeon feeders. The BMC imposes a fine of Rs 500 per pigeon feeder under its revised solid waste management bylaws.

Hotspots of Enforcement

Maximum actions are taken in areas like Dadar, Bandra, Malad, Borivali, Mulund and Fort. The Dadar kabutar khana, which saw two massive protests (one by pigeon lovers demanding to allow feeding and another by ones demanding enforcement of ban), continues to remain covered with bamboos and tarpaulin.

Bird Lovers Continue Feeding Despite Ban

Till the controlled pigeon feeding is allowed, the ban on pigeon feeding continues. However, several bird lovers are seen feeding, stating that the bird are starving to death. After intense protest lead by the Jain community, the BMC said in the court that it is willing to allow controlled feeding by deciding time slots. For which, the HC asked to call for public opinions.

Experts Committee Formed

Meanwhile, following HC orders the state government has formed the experts committee, which includes scientists, doctors and health officers who will study the health hazards due to pigeon droppings. They will also study if there is possibility of controlled feeding in the city and accordingly make draft regulations.