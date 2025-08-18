Mumbai News: BMC Calls For Suggestions, Objections For Controlled Pigeon Feeding |

The BMC has called for suggestions and objections from the citizens for allowing controlled pigeon feeding in the city. The citizens can submit their suggestions and objections on email id suggestions@mcgm.gov.in between Monday, August 18 and Friday, August 29. They can also be submitted physically to Executive Health Officer, located in F-South ward office, Dr BR Ambedkar Marg, Parel.

The move comes after the BMC said in the Bombay High court last week that it is willing to allow controlled pigeon feeding at the kabutar khanas. The court asked the BMC to call for the public suggestions and objections before allowing pigeon feeding. Meantime, several animal lovers, including the petitioner submitted their applications to the BMC to allow pigeon feeding at controlled manner and at set time.

Applications Under Review

The BMC has considered three applications submitted by namely, Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Board, Yasmin Bhansali and Company and Pallavi Patil, an animal and birds rights activist. Patil is also the petitioner in the HC against BMC decision to close the kabutar khanas.

Animal Activists Welcome Move

Animal activist Sneha Visaria, who is also the petitioner alongwith Patil welcomed the move by the BMC. "Atleast they are considering to start pigeon feeding. I had submitted total 12 applications and was told it will take a week to reach the health officer and ward offices. Everyday several pigeons are dying out of starvation. We urge BMC to start controlled feeding thrice a day," Visaria said.

Health Concerns Remain Divisive

After the kabutar khanas were abruptly closed last month by the BMC after the instructions from the state government, the pigeon feeders are protesting against the decision. The issue escalated into a fight between pigeon feeders and people supporting government's decision to stop pigeon feeding and close all kabutar kahanas in Mumbai, citing health hazards like severe respiratory illness due pigeon droppings. Citizens who are demanding enforcement of BMC's move of closure of kabutar khanas say that human health is paramount.