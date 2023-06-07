Sharad Pawar Claims Anti-BJP Wave In Country, Blames BJP-Sena For Rising Communal Tensions In Maharashtra

NCP chief | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar claimed that there is an "anti-BJP wave" in the country, pointing to the results of the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka. This sentiment seems to be shared by the ruling BJP dispensation, as evidenced by some recent moves by the Modi government.

BJP's actions prove Pawar right

The BJP is actively seeking to expand its alliances within the NDA and is making efforts to address issues faced by women wrestlers. Meetings between agitating wrestlers and Home Minister Amit Shah, followed by discussions with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, indicate the party's proactive approach.

Reports suggest that the BJP has reached out to the JD(S) in Karnataka and the Akali Dal in Punjab, urging them to join the NDA. The Akali Dal had previously left the NDA in the wake of the farmers' agitation.

In summary, the BJP is becoming increasingly concerned about its declining appeal to the country's electorate. The party has yet to decide on the issues it will focus on for the upcoming elections. Discussions and debates are taking place, involving some top RSS leaders, to determine whether communal polarization will be effective or if a different approach should be adopted.

Anti-BJP wave going on: Pawar

Known for accurately reading political winds and predicting trends, Sharad Pawar stated, "If this mindset of people continues, the country will witness a change in the forthcoming elections." Speaking at a press meet in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, the NCP supremo expressed concern that small incidents in Maharashtra were being given a "religious color," which is a troubling sign.

Considering the evolving political landscape, Sharad Pawar stated, "Looking at the scenario, I think there is an anti-BJP wave going on. Considering the Karnataka election results, people are in the mood for a change. If this mentality of people continues, there will be a change in the country in the forthcoming elections. There is no need for any astrologer to predict this."

When asked about the possibility of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, Pawar noted that many people from his party and its allies shared the same view. However, he expressed doubt, citing the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls and suggesting that the rulers of the country would prioritize the Lok Sabha polls.

Small issues being given communal colour: Pawar

Addressing the law and order situation and incidents of violence in Maharashtra, Pawar argued that some small issues were being given a "religious color" by those in power. He criticized ruling parties for taking to the streets and creating religious divisions, stating that it was not a positive development.

Pawar highlighted incidents in Aurangabad and Pune, where violence was triggered unnecessarily, and attributed the blame to the ruling parties, accusing them of encouraging such actions.

Pawar Praises Gadkari

When asked about his favorite minister at the Centre, considering the Narendra Modi government's nine-year tenure, Pawar mentioned Nitin Gadkari as an example of someone whose work is indisputable and who does not let party affiliations influence his work. Pawar emphasized the importance of dialogue in parliamentary activities, stating that the decision on the new Parliament building could have been made through discussions with political parties.

Pawar expressed concern about the decline in engaging in dialogue for parliamentary activities and highlighted that political parties had previously resolved differences through dialogue.

Pawar slams Centre over new Parliament building

Expressing surprise at the decision to construct a new Parliament building without consultation, Pawar criticized the lack of dialogue with political parties and the manner in which he learned about the project through newspapers.



During the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, as many as 20 opposition parties chose to stay away, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating the event like a "coronation."

Without explicitly naming anyone, Sharad Pawar remarked that key individuals from the government do not regularly attend Parliament sessions. He emphasized the significance of Parliament, stating that when the head of government is present, it creates a different atmosphere. Pawar stressed that Parliament is above all and if it is not given due importance, it impacts people's perception of it.

Referring to himself as the leader of a "small" political party in Parliament, Pawar revealed that the opposition had demanded the presence of the President at the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. He believed there was no need to oppose this demand by the ruling BJP. Pawar pointed out that a photograph taken after the first session of Parliament featured numerous leaders of the country, including Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The opposition parties boycotted the event, alleging that the BJP-led Centre had sidelined President Droupadi Murmu. They insisted that the inauguration should have been conducted by President Murmu, as she is the constitutional head of the country.

Pawar further alleged that elected leaders were not given the opportunity to enter the new building first. He noted that the first photograph of the new Parliament building released did not include elected members but rather individuals wearing saffron clothes.