 Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Rape Case Filed Against Suspended JDS Hassan MP
Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Rape Case Filed Against Suspended JDS Hassan MP

This is the second case against the Hassan MP, filed by the SIT team of Karnataka police.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
A rape case has been filed against suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sex tapes scandal, said a report in the India Today. This is the second case against the Hassan MP in the case and was filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police.

According to reports, the case has been filed under Section 376 of the IPC. It lists charges under Section 376(2) (N) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A(1)(ii) (demand for sexual favour), 354(B) (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intention to disrobe her), and 354(C) (uploading of nude or semi-nude pictures), and the IT Act.

More details are awaited.

