Bengaluru Weather Update May 3: Although Rainfall Brings Temporary Respite, Heat Wave To Continue

Bengaluru: On May 2, Bengaluru experienced scorching heat and dry weather through the day with temperature going to a maximum of a little over 38 °C. However towards the end of the day at around 6 pm, some parts of the 'silicon valley of India' began to experience lightning, thunder and drizzle. Soon it started raining heavily bringing in a temporary relief from the exceptionally dry April that the city experienced in last 40 years. City's several areas like Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Vijayanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, KR Puram, Hoodi, Mahadevapura, Banaswadi and even parts of Central Bengaluru received rainfall on Thursday.

However, this seemed to be just a tea break amid a tiring busy schedule, with dry and heave wave conditions being reinstated On May 3. In fact, HAL Airport IMD observatory recorded its HIGHEST min temperature for May with 24.8°C this morning on May 3, making it the warmest night of the month ever.

As per the Indian meteorological department, heatwave is expected to continue to add to the woes of Bengaluru residents. Bengaluru-City is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.2 °C and a minimum temperature of 26.4°C.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka. Dry weather prevailed over North Interior Karnataka. Raichur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6°Cin the plains of the State. On May 3, Kalaburagi is expected to record the maximum temperature in Karnataka at 43.5 °C. On May 2, Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & South Interior Karnataka. Dry weather prevailed over North Interior Karnataka.

During the next 48 hours, Karnataka is expected to experience Partly cloudy sky. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.