Bengaluru Weather Update May 3: Heat Wave Continues As City Likely To Record Maximum Temperature At 38.1°C

Bengaluru: Heatwave is expected to continue to add to the woes of Bengaluru residents with as per Indian Meteorological department prediction that Bengaluru-City is likely to record a maximum temperature of 38.1°C and a minimum temperature of 25.5°C.

Karnataka Weather prediction for May 2

According to the Indian Meteorological department, severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places in Karnataka in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal districts. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places Ballari, 2 Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandy, Mysuru, Tumkur, and Yadgir districts. Raichur is expected to recorded the highest temperature at 43.6 °C.

Karnataka Weather prediction for the week till May 7, 2024

On May 1, Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka. Dry weather prevailed over South Interior Karnataka. Kalaburgi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.6o C in the plains of the State. On May 4, Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal districts. Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places Ballari, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandy, Mysuru, Tumkur, and Yadgir districts.

Rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India & East India with isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning in some parts of Karnataka among other states during 05th -08th May, 2024.

IMD guidelines for battling extreme heat

1) High temperature & increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

2) High health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. Avoid heat exposure– keep cool. Avoid dehydration.

3) Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty.

4) Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

5) Moderate temperature & heat is tolerable for general public but moderate health concern likely for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases.

6) Avoid heat exposure. Wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes. Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bangaluru stands at PM10 63, which falls under the Moderate Category.