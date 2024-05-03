India Weather Update: Heatwave Continues To Scorch Several States As Northeast Sees Rain & Thunderstorms

File

Heatwave and hot weather continues to grapple several states with the maximum temperatures ranging between 44°C and 47°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its Wednesday bulletin. These conditions are expected to subside after May 5.

The heatwave is forecast to continue, with maximum temperatures in the range of 44°C to 47°C in Gangetic West Bengal, east Jharkhand, north Odisha and Rayalaseema, according to the IMD.

Pockets of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat are also expected to experience temperatures well above normal. In addition to the sweltering heat, warm nights and humid weather will prevail persist across coastal areas of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

On the other hand, the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are experiencing a change in weather patterns. The IMD has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50 km/h are predicted over these areas for the next four to five days. Additionally, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 5 and 6, and in Sikkim on May 5.

The influence of a Western Disturbance has resulted in isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between May 3 and 6.

In addition, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from May 3 to 5, with an increase expected in the region between May 6 and 9. Isolated hailstorms have also been forecasted in Odisha today. Bihar and Jharkhand can expect similar conditions from May 5 to 9.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are also forecasted over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe from May 3rd to 8th, while Telangana and Karnataka can expect rainfall and thunderstorms between May 6 and 8.