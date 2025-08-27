Mumbai Fraud: Employee Impersonation Cheats BKC Diamond Firm Of 30 Diamonds Worth ₹9.47 Lakh; Case Registered

BKC police investigate after a diamond company was cheated of 30 diamonds worth Rs 9.47 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) police have registered a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly cheating a diamond company. The accused took 30 diamonds worth Rs 9.47 lakh by pretending to be an employee of another jewellery firm and obtained the diamonds from the diamond firm. The case was filed on August 25.

How the Victim Was Tricked

According to the FIR, the complainant, Kasturi Inamdar, 27, a resident of Dombivli East, works as a sales executive with Kira DMLLLP, a diamond company located in Bharat Bourse, BKC. The company had been doing business with Jigar Shah, 56, of Akash Jewels, another diamond firm, for about a year, which is why Inamdar trusted the company.

On July 30, she received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as Rahul Virvadia, a purchase manager at Akash Jewels. He further claimed that his company was located in Andheri and that all of its staff members were busy with the IIJS diamond show at the Jio World Centre in BKC. He also said that Jigar Shah had given him her company’s number.

Subsequently, Inamdar sent him the details of the diamonds available with her company. The caller then requested 30 diamonds via WhatsApp. She informed him that the diamonds would be returned by 5 pm. The caller replied that he would personally come to collect them and take them to the diamond show at Jio World Centre. Later, when she tried contacting Jigar Shah, he did not respond.

Collection of Diamonds by Fake Courier

On the same day at around 2.30 pm, the caller again contacted her and said that a courier boy would come to her office to collect the diamonds. At 4.30 pm, a man arrived at her office, introduced himself as Kuldeep Singh, collected the diamonds, and even signed the receipt.

Suspicion Arises

The next day, Rahul Virvadia contacted her again and demanded 20 more diamonds. This made her suspicious. She then contacted Jigar Shah, who clarified that he had not asked for any diamonds and had not received any the previous day. He also confirmed that no person named Rahul Virvadia worked at his office.



When Inamdar tried to contact Rahul Virvadia again, his mobile phone remained switched off. Realising they had been cheated, she approached the BKC police and lodged a complaint.

Police Registers Case

The police have registered the case under sections 316(2), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.