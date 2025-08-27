 Mithi River Desilting Scam: Court Extends Sher Singh Rathore’s Custody By 3 Days
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Mumbai: In the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, Sher Singh Rathore, who was arrested on August 21, was produced before the Esplanade Court again by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday. The court extended his police custody by three more days. Rathore is accused of fraudulently securing a contract and siphoning off around ₹29.63 crore.

According to the EOW, investigations revealed that Rathore transferred ₹2.31 crore to M/s Virgo Specialist Pvt. Ltd., ₹2 crore to M/s Wooder India LLP, ₹20.79 lakh to Taraben Nagda, and ₹10 lakh to Aarti Kadam, the sister of previously arrested accused Ketan Kadam. The agency told the court that further interrogation regarding these financial transactions is required.

The EOW argued that a face-to-face interrogation between Rathore, the previously arrested accused, and the landowners who provided land for dumping desilted material is necessary to verify agreements. Additionally, the financial links between Rathore and Ketan Kadam remain under probe. On these grounds, the EOW sought seven days of additional custody, but the court granted an extension of only three days.

