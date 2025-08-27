 Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span

Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span

Maharashtra launches a Ro-Ro ferry service from Mumbai to Konkan on September 1, reducing travel time to three hours for Jaigad and five hours for Vijaydurg, enhancing coastal connectivity significantly.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span | Representative Ferry Image

Mumbai: In a major boost to coastal connectivity, the Maharashtra government has announced the launch of a new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ferry service connecting Mumbai to the Konkan region, starting September 1. Operated by the M2M vessel, this service will drastically cut travel time for thousands of passengers who regularly commute between the financial capital and their hometowns in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The journey, which typically takes 10–12 hours by road on the often-congested Mumbai–Goa highway, will now take only three hours to Jaigad (Ratnagiri) and five hours to Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg). The ferry departs from Mumbai’s Bhaucha Dhakka and docks at specially developed jetties in Jaigad and Vijaydurg.

Ticket prices have been kept accessible, with Economy Class fares beginning at ₹2,500 and First Class at ₹9,000. For vehicle owners, the service offers added convenience, car fares are ₹6,000, two-wheelers ₹1,000, and bicycles ₹600. The ferry has the capacity to carry 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and even mini-buses, making it an attractive option for families and groups traveling with their own vehicles.

Touted as South Asia’s fastest Ro-Ro, the ferry has been equipped with advanced safety measures to ensure passenger security. Officials highlight that the service will especially benefit people returning to their villages during peak festive seasons like Ganeshotsav and Holi, when road congestion on the highway typically worsens.

FPJ Shorts
Panjab University Declares Results For B.Sc., M.Sc., B.E., And MFA Exams At results.puexam.in; Direct Link Here
Panjab University Declares Results For B.Sc., M.Sc., B.E., And MFA Exams At results.puexam.in; Direct Link Here
Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span
Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span
Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off Comments After Announcement
Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off Comments After Announcement
‘I'M Talking To Very Terrific Man, Modi Of India…’: Donald Trump Again Reiterates Claim Of Stopping War Between India & Pakistan In May; Video
‘I'M Talking To Very Terrific Man, Modi Of India…’: Donald Trump Again Reiterates Claim Of Stopping War Between India & Pakistan In May; Video
Read Also
Mumbai–Goa RoRo Ferry Service Under Study, Trial Awaits Clearance
article-image

This initiative follows the success of the Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro service, which transformed weekend getaways by reducing travel time and offering a scenic alternative to road journeys. Building on this momentum, the state government plans to expand the Konkan route further, with proposed stops at Shrivardhan and Mandwa, and eventually extending the service up to Goa. With its speed, comfort, and affordability, the Mumbai–Konkan Ro-Ro is set to redefine travel for locals and tourists alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity,...

Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity,...

Mithi River Desilting Scam: Court Extends Sher Singh Rathore’s Custody By 3 Days

Mithi River Desilting Scam: Court Extends Sher Singh Rathore’s Custody By 3 Days

Key Accused In ₹6 Crore Cyber Fraud Nabbed While Fleeing To Nepal; Remanded To Police Custody Till...

Key Accused In ₹6 Crore Cyber Fraud Nabbed While Fleeing To Nepal; Remanded To Police Custody Till...

Mumbai News: MMRDA Suspends Officials, Orders High-Level Probe After Monorail Breakdown

Mumbai News: MMRDA Suspends Officials, Orders High-Level Probe After Monorail Breakdown

Thane Police Appoint 150 ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Boost Cybercrime Detection

Thane Police Appoint 150 ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Boost Cybercrime Detection