Mumbai-Konkan Ro-Ro Ferry Services Set To Begin From September 1; Boosts Coastal Connectivity, Shortening Travel Span | Representative Ferry Image

Mumbai: In a major boost to coastal connectivity, the Maharashtra government has announced the launch of a new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) ferry service connecting Mumbai to the Konkan region, starting September 1. Operated by the M2M vessel, this service will drastically cut travel time for thousands of passengers who regularly commute between the financial capital and their hometowns in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The journey, which typically takes 10–12 hours by road on the often-congested Mumbai–Goa highway, will now take only three hours to Jaigad (Ratnagiri) and five hours to Vijaydurg (Sindhudurg). The ferry departs from Mumbai’s Bhaucha Dhakka and docks at specially developed jetties in Jaigad and Vijaydurg.

Ticket prices have been kept accessible, with Economy Class fares beginning at ₹2,500 and First Class at ₹9,000. For vehicle owners, the service offers added convenience, car fares are ₹6,000, two-wheelers ₹1,000, and bicycles ₹600. The ferry has the capacity to carry 50 four-wheelers, 30 two-wheelers, and even mini-buses, making it an attractive option for families and groups traveling with their own vehicles.

Touted as South Asia’s fastest Ro-Ro, the ferry has been equipped with advanced safety measures to ensure passenger security. Officials highlight that the service will especially benefit people returning to their villages during peak festive seasons like Ganeshotsav and Holi, when road congestion on the highway typically worsens.

This initiative follows the success of the Mumbai–Alibaug Ro-Ro service, which transformed weekend getaways by reducing travel time and offering a scenic alternative to road journeys. Building on this momentum, the state government plans to expand the Konkan route further, with proposed stops at Shrivardhan and Mandwa, and eventually extending the service up to Goa. With its speed, comfort, and affordability, the Mumbai–Konkan Ro-Ro is set to redefine travel for locals and tourists alike.