 Mumbai–Goa RoRo Ferry Service Under Study, Trial Awaits Clearance
Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 05:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai–Goa RoRo Ferry Service Under Study, Trial Awaits Clearance | Representative Ferry Image

The much-anticipated RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) ferry service from Mumbai to Konkan and Goa is still in the planning phase, with no final confirmation on its launch.

According to a source associated with the existing RoRo operations between Ferry Wharf in Mazgaon and Mandwa near Alibaug, a route study is currently underway to assess the feasibility of extending the service to the Konkan and Goa regions. Only after the study is completed will a trial run be initiated, the insider added.

The RoRo service on the Mandwa route has already proven to be a time-saving alternative, slashing travel time from 3.5 hours by road (111 km) to just 1 hour by sea (19 km). The potential extension to Goa and Konkan is expected to significantly ease travel, particularly during the annual Ganeshotsav festival when thousands journey from Mumbai to their hometowns in the region.

RoRo is also the only water transport option in the region that operates even during the monsoon and allows passengers to travel with their vehicles on board—making it a unique and resilient transportation solution.

While the proposal is generating excitement, officials emphasize that it is still in the preliminary phase and subject to clearances.

