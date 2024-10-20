 Minister Nitin Gadkari Suggests Roro Ropax Facility For Bhopal's Upper Lake
Minister's mantra for MP: Connectivity & development go hand in hand

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Minister Nitin Gadkari Suggests Roro Ropax Facility For Bhopal's Upper Lake | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari suggested to state government to have Roro RoPax facility on Upper Lake. This facility will connect both ends of the lake and vehicle owners can use Roro Ropax facility to go on either side of lake as this facility will save the time. He said facility would cost Rs 15 crore to 20 crore but will change the scenario of Bhopal.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of two-day IRC seminar at Ravindra Bhawan on Saturday. He said that when he first came to Bhopal, he was impressed by scenic Upper Lake. At that time, he had suggested to the then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to construct a rope way over Upper Lake. When he came for second time to Bhopal, he advised Chouhan to go for construction of immersed tunnel inside Upper Lake.

Roro Ropax had been used at several places of Brahmaputra river and Ganga river as it ferries the vehicles from one side to another and saves enough time of people. In this regard, Gadkari also mentioned about such facility in Mumbai, which saves travelling time of vehicle owners. He informed that around 350 rope ways are being constructed across the country.

Dinner time

After IRC seminar, Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Mohan Yadav visited the residence of state panchayat minister Prahlad Singh Patel for dinner.

