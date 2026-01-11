 Thousands Of Mumbaikars, Led By Youth And Civic Leaders, Join Walkathon At Worli To Promote Road Safety Awareness
Thousands of Mumbaikars, including many young participants, joined a ‘Walk for a Cause’ walkathon at Worli Sea Face to promote road safety awareness. Organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust, the event highlighted responsible driving and pedestrian safety, with participants pledging to follow traffic rules and support safer streets.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Thousands of Mumbaikars, many of them young citizens, took part in a 'Walk for a Cause' walkathon on Sunday morning at Worli Sea Face. |

Mumbai: ​Thousands of Mumbaikars, many of them young citizens, took part in a 'Walk for a Cause' walkathon on Sunday morning at Worli Sea Face.

PCGT Organises Event to Spread Traffic Awareness

​Organised by the Public Concern for Governance Trust (PCGT), the event aimed at spreading road safety awareness.

Participants learned about how to create safer roads in the city through responsible driving and traffic awareness. Participants carried placards campaigning for safer streets and a responsible traffic culture.

Senior Officials and Eminent Citizens Participate

​The event was attended by Julio Ribeiro, former police commissioner of Mumbai and the founder-chairman of PCGT.

Other prominent participants included Bhushan Gagrani, municipal commissioner of Mumbai, and industrialist Gautam Singhania.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FIR Against Three UBT Shiv Sena Workers For Bursting Firecrackers During...
article-image

Activists Flag Poor Traffic Discipline​

Dhanpal Solanki, an advocate and volunteer with PCGT, said that Indians do not take traffic rules and etiquette seriously, resulting in the country having high mortality rates in road accidents.

​"Motorists change lanes without warning and drive on the wrong side of the road. Bikers do not wear safety helmets. Traffic does not stop at zebra crossings," said Solanki.

​At the end of the walkathon, participants signed a pledge to help make Mumbai's streets safer for both motorists and pedestrians by abiding by traffic rules. They promised to take a step towards making streets safer and creating a responsible traffic culture.

