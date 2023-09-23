Thane: At Least 2 Killed, Six Injured After Massive Blast At Factory In Shahad

FPJ

Thane: At least 2 workers were killed and six others were seriously injured in an explosion at Century Rayon factory at Shahad in Thane district on Saturday afternoon. The injured have been rushed to local hospitals.

The police administration and fire brigade personnel have reached the spot and an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast is underway.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, the blast took place while filling a gas container.

"A tanker of nitrogen gas was brought to the company which was supposed to be filled with CS2 (Carbon disulfide), and the blast took place during the checking of the tanker," the police said.

Injured in critical condition

Officials said that those injured in the incident have been rushed to different hospitals and admitted there. "Condition of some of them was said to be critical, and they had to be shifted to ICU," they added.

Locals in the vicinity reported that the explosion was so fierce that four to five houses in the surrounding areas were shaken.

Interestingly, a barricade has been installed at the company’s gate and the media has been prevented from entering.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)