Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Blast Furnace In Bhiwandi; Visuals Surface

Thane: A massive fire broke out in a blast furnace used in explosives in front of Gaibi Pir Graveyard located on Shanti Nagar Road at Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi late at around 1:30 am on Sunday. Since the fire was near the entrance of one of the buildings, the people living in the building could not get out initially.

Upon getting the information about the incident, people from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and started trying to rescue the people trapped in the building. The information about the incident was immediately given to the fire brigade and Torrent Power officials as the fire was near their building area. 3 fire tenders reached the spot and somehow managed to control the fire. No casualties were reported as of now in the incident.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

