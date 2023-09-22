 Thane Police Register Case Against Student, RPI Activist for Threats & Intimidation at Bhiwandi College Exam
A case has been registered at the Narpoli police station, and the police are currently searching for the accused

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Thane Police Register Case Against Student, RPI Activist for Threats & Intimidation at Bhiwandi College Exam | Representative image

Thane: Thane: The Narpoli police have registered an offense of threats and intimidation against a student and an activist of the Republican Party of India (RPI) for allegedly threatening the vice-principal and others.

During an arts faculty examination at BNN College in Bhiwandi, an invigilator noticed a student named Ramesh Bansode attempting to cheat. The invigilator warned him, stating that if he didn't stop cheating, the matter would be reported to the principal. Enraged by this warning, Bansode left the classroom but returned later with a friend, Dadu Gaikwad. Both Bansode and Gaikwad allegedly threatened the invigilator with serious consequences if they were not allowed to cheat and verbally abused the invigilator loudly.

Upon hearing the commotion, the vice-principal and other faculty members rushed to the classroom to investigate. They, too, were subjected to verbal abuse and threats. Subsequently, the college staff filed a complaint with the Narpoli police.

A case has been registered at the Narpoli police station, and the police are currently searching for Bansode and Gaikwad.

