Mumbai: One Of Interstate Gang Arrested For Cheating Jeweller Of ₹43.22 Lakh

Mumbai: The Charkop police have arrested a man for cheating a jeweller of ₹43.22 lakh under the pretence of taking a loan on gold images of idols. The arrested accused Jitendra Bhopa, 29, from Alwar, Rajasthan, is one of the interstate gang members involved in the crime.

Between July and August, the wanted accused Banvarilal Banjara and a woman regularly visited victim Kamlesh Jain’s jewellery shop in Charkop, Kandivali West, where they purchased gold and obtained loan.

On August 27, the accused brought 54 idols to the Jain’s shop and claimed they were made of gold and took 438 grams of gold ornaments, along with ₹43,22,500 in cash from him. After some time when accused didn’t get back to the jeweller, he realised that he had been cheated a filed a case. The Charkop police initiated an investigation, examined CCTV footage, and conducted technical investigations to trace the accused. Later, a police team travelled to Rajasthan and apprehended one of the accused individuals in Alwar.

6 to 7 people involved in the case

During the investigation, it was revealed that 6 to 7 individuals were involved in this case. The fake gold idols were manufactured in Haryana. They had given 25 tolas of gold ornaments to another jeweller to create fake ornaments. The police seized 25grams of the gold from them.

Senior Police Inspector Jyoti Bhopale and her team conducted the operation under the guidance of Ajay Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police.