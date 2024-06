Massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building situated in the busy area.

Fire at Devji Street Masjid Bandar #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/t3kh4vm3QH — Shyam RC Gupta (@SRCGupta) June 17, 2024

Four fire tenders arrived at the scene to manage the blaze. So far, there are no reports of injuries, ANI quoted the Mumbai Fire Brigade as saying.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.